4-Day Weather Forecast For Central
CENTRAL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
