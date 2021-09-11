4-Day Weather Forecast For Witten
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
