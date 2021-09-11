4-Day Weather Forecast For Witten

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.