Essex Daily Weather Forecast

ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then light rain likely during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



