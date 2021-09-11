Essex Daily Weather Forecast
ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then light rain likely during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
