Ibapah, UT

A rainy Saturday in Ibapah — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Ibapah Journal
Ibapah Journal
 6 days ago

(IBAPAH, UT) Saturday is set to be rainy in Ibapah, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ibapah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bt3VQUS00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ibapah, UT
With Ibapah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

