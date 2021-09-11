Weather Forecast For Kaltag
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Light Rain Likely
- High 50 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
