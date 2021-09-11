Weather Forecast For Kaltag

KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Light Rain Likely High 50 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Light Rain High 54 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Light Rain High 51 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.