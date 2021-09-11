CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy Saturday in Balfour — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 6 days ago

(BALFOUR, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Balfour Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Balfour:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bt3VJYb00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

