Milesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MILESVILLE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



