Milesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILESVILLE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
