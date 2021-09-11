CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agar, SD

Rainy forecast for Agar? Jump on it!

Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 6 days ago

(AGAR, SD) Saturday is set to be rainy in Agar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Agar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bt3VE8y00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
