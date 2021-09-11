CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drewsey, OR

Drewsey Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0bt3Uusl00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 77 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

