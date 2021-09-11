Weather Forecast For Eagle
EAGLE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
