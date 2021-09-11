Minto Daily Weather Forecast

MINTO, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly Cloudy High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.