Minto Daily Weather Forecast
MINTO, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
