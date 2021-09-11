Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Coffman Cove

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Coffman Cove Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:

Saturday, September 11 Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Light Rain Likely High 57 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Light Rain Likely High 54 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.