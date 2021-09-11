CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, NV

Saturday rain in Baker: Ideas to make the most of it

Baker Post
Baker Post
 6 days ago

(BAKER, NV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Baker Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bt3Ud7e00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, NV
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Baker Post

Baker Post

Baker, NV
1
Followers
183
Post
114
Views
ABOUT

With Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy