Weather Forecast For Watton
WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
