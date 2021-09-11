Daily Weather Forecast For Wallace
WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
