Dunn Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.