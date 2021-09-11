Daily Weather Forecast For Maxbass
MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
