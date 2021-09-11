Willow Creek Weather Forecast
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
