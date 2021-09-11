Willow Creek Weather Forecast

WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 78 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.