Sun forecast for Hanksville — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(HANKSVILLE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hanksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hanksville:
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
