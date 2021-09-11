Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
