Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 55 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 16 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.