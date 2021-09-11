Weather Forecast For Wisdom
WISDOM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 68 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 28 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 23 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
