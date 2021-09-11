Weather Forecast For Wisdom

WISDOM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 68 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 28 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 23 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



