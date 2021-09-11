4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Apache
FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
