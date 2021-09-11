CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montello, NV

A rainy Saturday in Montello — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Montello News Alert
Montello News Alert
 6 days ago

(MONTELLO, NV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Montello Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bt3UImV00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

