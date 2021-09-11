Weather Forecast For Kim
KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0