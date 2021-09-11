CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentinel Butte, ND

A rainy Saturday in Sentinel Butte — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 6 days ago

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sentinel Butte Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sentinel Butte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3U79l00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

