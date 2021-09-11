Weather Forecast For Paisley

PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy Smoke High 77 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Haze High 75 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Haze High 79 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



