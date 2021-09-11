4-Day Weather Forecast For Palmdale
PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
