4-Day Weather Forecast For Tobias
TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
