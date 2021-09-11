Lima Weather Forecast

LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.