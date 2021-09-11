Lima Weather Forecast
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
