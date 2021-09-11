3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Soda Springs

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Soda Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Soda Springs:

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 43 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.