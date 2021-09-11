Union Center Daily Weather Forecast

UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.