CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brevig Mission Dispatch

A rainy Saturday in Brevig Mission — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Brevig Mission Dispatch
Brevig Mission Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BREVIG MISSION, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brevig Mission Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brevig Mission:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bt3TMHC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 47 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 46 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brevig Mission#Sunbreak#Nws
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Brevig Mission Dispatch

Brevig Mission Dispatch

Brevig Mission, AK
0
Followers
104
Post
17
Views
ABOUT

With Brevig Mission Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy