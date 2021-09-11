Tower City Weather Forecast
TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
