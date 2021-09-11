Whiting Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



