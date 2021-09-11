CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Crowded stadiums, pandemic create combustible mix this fall

By TOM MURPHY, Associated Press
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

The risk of catching or passing COVID-19 will depend on where the stadium is and whether the game is outdoors, among other factors, experts say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H54WF_0bt3SjCk00
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) The Associated Press

More than 65,000 fans packed a stadium in Tampa to watch Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to a win in the NFL’s season opener, just hours after President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new plan to slow the latest COVID-19 surge.

Most people at the open-air stadium Thursday night didn’t wear masks. There was no vaccine requirement for fans, something Biden has urged sports and entertainment venues to impose. Many other football stadiums are taking a similarly lax approach to pandemic measures this fall, and that worries health experts.

This fall’s crowded college and professional football stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 to spread among unvaccinated fans, experts say.

The risk of catching or passing a virus that has infected more than 40 million people in the United States will depend on where the stadium is and whether the game is outdoors, among other factors.

HOW RISKY ARE STADIUMS?

It’s difficult to predict how many COVID-19 cases might develop from a single event. That depends partly on infection rates where the venue is located and how many people are vaccinated.

The highly contagious delta variant has triggered a surge in infections this summer that just recently started to taper. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. sits at about 150,000 after starting September above 167,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At those rates, it is “basically a certainty” that there will be at least one infected person at any gathering of a thousand people, epidemiologist Ryan Demmer said.

Many football stadiums seat 60,000 fans or more.

“At any sort of large event like at a football stadium, without question there will be many infected people there,” said Demmer of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

HAS COVID-19 SPREAD AT OTHER EVENTS?

Yes. The Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago drew about 385,000 people in late July. Festivalgoers had to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. Nearly two weeks after the event, city officials reported 203 COVID-19 cases connected to it.

In Wisconsin, health officials have said nearly 500 coronavirus cases may be linked to the crowds that attended Milwaukee Bucks games or gathered outside the arena — estimated as high as 100,000 one night — during the team’s push to the NBA championship.

ARE VENUES TAKING ANY MEASURES?

The NFL doesn’t have a blanket policy for masks or vaccination status for fans. That creates a patchwork of guidelines that each of the 32 teams has developed.

The Las Vegas Raiders, for instance, will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 and over. The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks will require that fans show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Louisiana State University, a college football powerhouse, has a policy similar to the Saints.

Many teams are asking fans to wear masks indoors but not requiring them while they are in their seats.

Football games are the latest events to resume with full stadiums or arenas, following a summer of concerts, NBA playoff games and baseball.

DO OUTDOOR STADIUMS ELIMINATE RISK?

No. But they are considered safer because air circulates better in them, which can hamper the airborne virus’s ability to spread.

That said, there’s still an “extremely high chance” an unvaccinated and unmasked fan could wind up with COVID-19 if they sit next to an infected person for three hours or so, even outdoors, said Demmer, the epidemiologist.

Most of the NFL’s 30 stadiums are open-air venues.

Four teams have closed roofs — the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings — and five have retractable roofs that can be opened or closed.

A stadium that opened last year in Los Angeles and is home to the Chargers and Rams has a canopy-type roof and panels at each end that allow air in and out.

WHAT PRECAUTIONS CAN FANS TAKE?

The biggest measure is becoming fully vaccinated. Doctors say the shots don’t eliminate risk, but they lower it considerably, especially when it comes to developing a serious case that requires hospitalization.

“The delta variant is … so much more contagious that if you’ve got clusters of unvaccinated people, it’s going to rip through them,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Bringing masks and hand sanitizer to the game is a good idea, said Dr. Sharon Wright, chief infection prevention officer at Beth Israel Lahey Health in Boston.

She noted that masks are not perfect, but they offer some protection. They also prevent people from touching their faces.

“Lots of people touch lots of things in sports arenas,” she noted.

Once fans get to their seat, they should try to stay there as much as possible to minimize contact with infected people, Demmer said.

“Don’t wander around the stadium,” he said. “Try not to stand in a lot of concession lines.”

The epidemiologist said there is no question that crowded stadiums this fall will lead to more infections, but he also realizes that “we can’t live for the next five or 10 years not having large gatherings” because of the virus.

“I just wish everyone would get vaccinated and then we can really move past this once and for all,” Demmer said.

Murphy reported from Indianapolis. Associated Press Writer Brady McCombs contributed to this report from Salt Lake City.

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

The NFL Makes Black National Anthem Performances Permanent As Part Of Social Justice Efforts

Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and at the height of racial protests across the nation in 2020, the National Football League began playing “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing”—better known as the Black national anthem—before its games. Now, what started out as a trend will become a permanent part of NFL games. This past Thursday (Sept. 9) ahead of the season opener, Alicia Keys and the Florida A&M choir performed the James Weldon Johnson classic. Before the start of the NFL draft this past April, the song was also performed. The league is continuing to include the song’s...
NFL
femalefirst.co.uk

Cat caught after football stadium fall

A cat was saved by quick-thinking fans after plunging from the upper deck of a stadium in Miami during an American football game. A cat was saved by fans at an American football game after it plunged 30 feet from the upper deck of a stadium in Miami. Footage showed...
NFL
themiamihurricane.com

Pandemic perspectives: Back to the stadium

As year three of the pandemic approaches, despite widespread vaccination efforts and falling infection rates in many regions of the country, the effects of COVID-19 on daily life continue to evolve, impacting different people in different ways. But the biggest difference from a year ago to today is the lack...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
WKRG

Football fans crowd college stadiums despite COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) College football is back. So are the crowds and everything surrounding game day. “It is almost a surreal feeling cause in high school last year, I’m a freshman, we couldn’t go to any games, we couldn’t have any large gatherings so it is just amazing to be back here,” says USA Freshman Jarred Hurst.
AllTitans

VIDEO: Byard Ready for Big Crowd at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE – The only limit to the number of fans who can attend the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 season-opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium is how many the venue can accommodate. The expected atmosphere will be in stark contrast to last season, when COVID-19 restrictions meant many NFL...
NFL
WTHR

Colts cheered on by sold-out stadium, largest crowd since 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — A sold-out stadium cheered the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It was the largest crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium since 2019. Colts fans did not disappoint at Sunday's season opener. Almost 70,000 fans packed the stadium. After staff restricted seating last season, thousands of people showed up for one...
NFL
AOL Corp

Watch a mixed-reality panther rampage through the Carolina Panthers stadium

For millions of Americans, Sunday was a great day to lounge around on the couch and watch the opening weekend of NFL football. For the 70,000 fans in attendance at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., there was a lot more to enjoy than just a Carolina Panthers win over the New York Jets.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Philly

As Eagles Fans Prep For Home Opener, Experts Urge COVID Safety Measures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare to celebrate this weekend’s home opener, high levels of COVID have some experts worried about the possibility of a super spreader event. That may depend on how you watch the game. Sunday marks the first time since January 2020 there will be 67,000 fans back in the stadium. Some of the precautions, however, are still present. Masks are required inside the stadium, including elevators and bathrooms. Face coverings aren’t required outside, but Dr. Cheryl Bettigole told CBS3 it’s something she recommends. “If you don’t know the people right there around you, you may want to...
NFL
Design Taxi

The Panthers Unleash Ferocious Mixed-Reality Big Cat To Prowl Around Stadium

On Sunday, a Carolina Panthers statue outside the Bank of America Stadium came alive. Something about the 2021 NFL season had awoken it, and the fierce creature jumped around the arena in the leadup to kickoff, savaging the New York Jets. Spectators weren’t imagining it—the football team confirmed the sighting...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Husky Stadium Welcomes Late-Arriving Crowd

On a cloudy and muggy day along the edge of Lake Washington, Husky Stadium gradually came to life on Saturday afternoon, with fans welcomed back for the first time in nearly two years. As shown in the video, fans were waiting and in a festive mood when three busses drove...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#Nfl Stadiums#Sports Arenas#Football Games#American Football#Johns Hopkins University#Milwaukee Bucks#Nba#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New Orleans Saints#The Detroit Lions#Minnesota Vikings#The Chargers And Rams#Beth Israel Lahey Health
LaGrange Daily News

Join the crowd? Local doctors discuss full stadiums, whether they’re safe

Over the weekend, football stadiums across the country were at full capacity — people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder cheering on their teams. It was a completely different scene than 2020, when many stadiums were completely empty and others had limited capacity. But is it safe to sit in close proximity with thousands...
LAGRANGE, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Mixed Reality Panther Stalking Stadium Was Coolest NFL Play Of The Day

The Carolina Panthers unleashed their mixed reality panther on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday ― and it was terrifyingly cool. The virtual big cat shredded a New York Jets banner, pounced onto the field, leaped through the goal posts and soared to the top of the scoreboard. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy