Glendale Daily Weather Forecast

GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



