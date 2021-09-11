Glendale Daily Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
