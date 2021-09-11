Sharon Daily Weather Forecast

SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 67 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



