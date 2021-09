MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In just under two weeks, Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot may get the green light for distribution. So when should you to get the shot? “The government is going to want to come up with guidelines, but the truth of the matter is some of us got really good immunity from the vaccine and some of us didn’t,” said Dr. Daliah Wachs. U.S. health officials are recommending eight months after a person’s last vaccine shot for the booster shot. Dr. Wachs said the timing is key so that way the booster shot does what its suppose to. “If you just had your...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO