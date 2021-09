If Connor Jones has his way, “big-man ballet” will be a phrase Michigan fans become very familiar with once he arrives on campus. That would likely mean nimbleness on the offensive line was shining through in Ann Arbor the way it is now at Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge. The Michigan Insider saw that trait first-hand while covering Palmer Ridge’s 49-14 season-opening victory over Pueblo East (see video above). They followed that up with two more strong outings in subsequent weeks to remain undefeated on the still young season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO