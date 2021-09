On paper, AGWSR should have done what they did Friday night – win handily. But while they beat BCLUW to open the home schedule in Ackley, it was a dangerous game. The Cougars were coming off a 44-7 road drubbing at North Tama a week ago, and the Comets were coming off their second shutout loss to start the season. Friday came down to which wounded bear had the most fight.