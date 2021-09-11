CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government. Bulgarian President Roumen Radev said Saturday that the vote will be held on Nov. 14, the date...

The Independent

Albania Parliament approves new female-dominated Cabinet

Albania’s Assembly, or parliament, on Friday approved Cabinet dominated by women, aiming to bring the country back to economic growth focusing on tourism and agriculture, infrastructure and energy.Following a 20-hour debate, the 140-seat parliament voted 77-53 for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s new Cabinet and program. The left-wing Socialist Party secured a record third consecutive mandate in an April 25 parliamentary election, with 74 seats. The main opposition center-right Democratic Party got 59 seats.The 57-year-old Rama boasted in his speech that “this new government will enter history as the Cabinet with the highest number of women” — 12 in the...
washingtonnewsday.com

After a historic crackdown, Russians have begun voting in parliamentary elections.

After a historic crackdown, Russians have begun voting in parliamentary elections. Following a historic crackdown on the opposition, Russians in the Far East began voting in a three-day parliamentary election in which vocal Kremlin critics were forbidden from standing. The world’s largest country’s parliamentary and local elections, which span 11...
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Interim Government Sworn in Until November Election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Thursday reappointed a retired general as interim prime minister to lead a new caretaker government until the next early election is held in November. The Balkan country, which is the European Union’s poorest member, is gearing up for its third parliamentary...
The Independent

Leader says Poland wants to be in EU, but remain sovereign

Poland's most powerful politician says the country's future is in the European Union and that there will be “no Polexit,” but that Poland at the same time wishes to remain a sovereign country.Jaroslaw Kaczynski who is the head of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, made his comments in an interview with state news agency PAP that was published Wednesday. It follows some harsh comments last week about the 27-member bloc from some key members of his party which led many opposition politicians to accuse the country's leadership of seeking to take the country out of the...
The Independent

Norway goes to the polls on final day of parliamentary election fought on inequality and oil

Voting is underway in Norway, in a parliamentary election that has focused largely on climate change and economic inequality.Norway is western Europe’s biggest producer of oil, exporting more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The sector accounts for 42 per cent of the country’s exports, employs 160,000 people, and last year, brought in 107bn Norwegian Krone (£8.95bn) to government coffers.The role that the Scandinavian country has played as a major oil and gas producer has been at the centre of the campaign, although the transition towards more sustainable energy is likely to be gradual, regardless of which...
AFP

Norway's leftwing opposition wins general election

Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe's largest producer. The left-wing unseated a centre-right coalition headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg since 2013. "We waited, we hoped, and we have worked so hard, and now we can finally say it: We did it!," Store, in all likelihood the next prime minister, told cheering supporters after Solberg conceded defeat. The five left-wing opposition parties were projected to win 100 of the 169 seats in parliament.
Reuters

Liberals win most seats in Morocco's parliamentary election, routing Islamists

RABAT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Morocco's liberal RNI party has won most seats in the country's parliamentary elections followed by another liberal party, PAM, while co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists suffered a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed on Thursday. RNI, led by billionaire agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Poland's, Lithuania's PMs discuss higher security, migration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way to ease pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect what they called a “hybrid attack” from Belarus to continue. Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's...
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
AFP

EU announces defence summit, more aid after Afghan collapse

Europe will seek to boost its own military capacity after the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, announcing a defence summit. "It is time for Europe to step up to the next level," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, in her annual State of the European Union address. France's President Emmanuel Macron will convene the "summit on European defence" during France's six-month presidency of the bloc, starting at the New Year, she said. Paris has been leading the push for the 27-nation union to develop more autonomous military capacities alongside the Western alliance, which is traditionally led by the US.
AFP

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

A curious trend swept Germany in 1994 -- red socks began appearing in windows and on posters. Twenty-seven years on, the sartorial gimmick is once again making headlines in Europe's biggest economy. The peculiar scene has less to do with fashionistas than politicians. Then, as now, the red socks were a campaign strategy deployed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party as a warning to voters lurching to the left in upcoming elections. "Return of the red socks", "red socks campaign 2.0", German media has blasted in recent days, harking back to a campaign strategy inspired by the derisory term in the former East Germany for particularly unpleasant communist party members. The CDU used it in 1994 to warn against letting the far-left PDS into parliament.
AFP

'Candidate in handcuffs': Kremlin critic campaigns from jail

With parliamentary elections in Russia around the corner, canvassers in the southern city of Krasnodar are asking passersby to write letters to their candidate, who has no way to meet them. That's because Kremlin critic Andrei Pivovarov is behind bars just down the road. Arrested at the end of May, Pivovarov's supporters say he was caught in a dragnet that has seen Russia's opposition dismantled ahead of State Duma elections this weekend. With household names like Alexei Navalny in prison, his allies in exile and lesser known activists barred from running or jailed like Pivovarov, the Kremlin is set to maintain its stranglehold on the legislature.
AFP

Belarus opposition leader urges 'decisive action' from France

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday urged "decisive action" from France to solve her country's political crisis, calling for Western nations to stand firm against its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Over a year after a disputed vote that sparked unprecedented protests and was derided by the West as rigged, Tikhanovskaya said sanctions and an international push for new elections were needed. "Belarusians need new energy and fuel to go forward," she told reporters in Paris during a four-day visit to drum up support. She called on French President Emmanuel Macron to take "decisive action in solving the Belarusian crisis".
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
Kansas Reflector

As Afghan refugees head to Kansas, lawmakers choose scaremongering over hospitality

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner want you to know they’re deeply concerned about the nearly 500 Afghan refugees who might be headed to Kansas. They want you to be too, which is why they’re dropping scary sounding words. Terrorism. Taliban. Biden. MEASLES. The lawmakers had made much of the rushed U.S. […] The post As Afghan refugees head to Kansas, lawmakers choose scaremongering over hospitality appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
