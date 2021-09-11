Vaughn Weather Forecast
VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
