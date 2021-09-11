4-Day Weather Forecast For Delmita

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 73 °F 1 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 73 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.