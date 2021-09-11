Daily Weather Forecast For Michigan
MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
