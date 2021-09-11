Daily Weather Forecast For Michigan

MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 26 mph



