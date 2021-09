High pressure will keep us dry today and southwest flow will warm us back up. Saturday will see near record highs pushing into the mid 80s to low 90s ahead of a strong cold front that will really cool things off Sunday into the first part of next week. Highs look to hover in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s next week. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday due to strong winds and very dry conditions. Expecting southwest winds between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Stronger gusts are likely in the mountains and western foothills. Humidity could drop down to the lower teens.

