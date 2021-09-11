CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metaline Falls, WA

Another cloudy day in Metaline Falls — make the most of it with these activities

Metaline Falls Dispatch
 6 days ago

(METALINE FALLS, WA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Metaline Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bt3Rfdd00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

