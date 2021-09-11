CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MI

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 6 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grand Marais Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Marais:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bt3RdsB00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Marais, MI
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Activities#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais, MI
4
Followers
208
Post
246
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy