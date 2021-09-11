4-Day Weather Forecast For Supai
SUPAI, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
