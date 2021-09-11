CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Fargo

Fargo Updates
 6 days ago

(FARGO, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Fargo Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fargo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0bt3RM3w00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fargo Updates

Fargo, GA
With Fargo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

