Daily Weather Forecast For Wamsutter

WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, September 13 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



